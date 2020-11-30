Menu
Wayne Tipton
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
Wayne Tipton's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home in Springfield, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street, Springfield, OH 45505
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
