Wayne Trantham
1937 - 2020
BORN
February 14, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
United States Air Force
Wayne Trantham's passing at the age of 83 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. in Union, SC .

Published by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
