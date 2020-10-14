Wayne Lewis VanderSteen



September 22, 1932 ~ October 7, 2020







Wayne (Dutch) Lewis VanderSteen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, on October 7, 2020. He was born September 22, 1932 in Ogden, Utah to Gerold Henry VanderSteen and Isabelle Pincock VanderSteen and was the second of 3 children.



Wayne began working for Swift in 1949 in the pork boning department, at just 16 years old. He founded Wayne's Construction Co. as a general building contractor in 1965, and co - founded Jack 'n' Jills Inc. with his wife Jayne and daughter Wanette in 1987. Wayne was married to the love of his life, Eva Jayne Miller VanderSteen, on September 22, 1958 in Logan, Utah. Together, they raised 7 children.



Wayne loved hunting for deer and pheasants while camping in Koosharem, Utah, each year he would meet there with his friends and family. Wayne was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, he and his wife enjoyed camping at the Eagles Campground in Huntsville, Utah. They owned a piece of land on Monte Cristo, where Wayne spent his time hunting for deer. He also loved fishing and was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys. Wayne enjoyed being the security guard for Jack 'n' Jills Inc. as he was able to work with his wife every day. He loved home-cooked meals and all of his dogs, but most of all, he loved his wife, children, and grandchildren.



Wayne is remembered for always having a smile on his face and a dog in is lap. He loved to entertain and joke with his grandchildren. Anyone who knew him could recognize his contagious laugh. He loved to pull unexpected pranks on his family, whether it was a hot coffee spoon on the back of your hand or showing you how a match burned twice.



Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Eva Jayne Miller VanderSteen; his children, Rocky VanderSteen, Zana (Mark) Heslop, Trace (Laury) VanderSteen, Jodie (Steven) Hayman, Wanette (Jeff) Cisowski, Victoria (Brad) Carver, and Tara (Rick) VanderSteen; and his 31 grandchildren, 58 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Friday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.