Wayne Wilde of Pleasant View passed away peacefully at his home with his wife and family by his side on October 29, 2020.



Wayne was born on April 18, 1927, in Ogden, the second son of Ellis Wilford Wilde and Sarah Ellen Rose Wilde. His brothers are: Neil Wilde of Washington Terrace, Kenneth Wilde (deceased), and Ronald Wilde of Amarillo, TX.



He graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber College. He also served in the U.S. Army Signal Corp in Germany.



He married Laura Harris of Pleasant View, on June 10, 1949, in the Salt Lake LDS Temple and they were married for 71 years.



Together, they raised seven children: Karen (Thayne) Fry, Keith (Sharon) Wilde, LaMar (RaNae) Wilde, LaRae (Bryan) Morris, JoAnn Wengreen, JoLyn (Russ) Adams, and Brent (Cindy) Wilde.



He retired from Hill Air Force Base after 34 years, where he worked as a clerk.



He and his wife served two missions: Indianapolis, Indiana LDS Mission and Ogden Inner–City Mission.



They traveled to Yuma, AZ during the winter months for about 20 years and were members of two travel clubs: The Antelopers and Over the Hill Sams.



He was an active member of the Pleasant View LDS 17th Ward.



He enjoyed reading, spending time with family, square dancing, and could be found in his garden or grape vineyard from early spring to late fall. He had a dry sense of humor and a quick wit.



He enjoys 27 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren and has on more on the way.



We wish to express our thanks to the Visiting Angels and to the Hospice Workers for their loving and kind care.



Family requests that everyone in attendance wear a mask.



Graveside Services will be on Wednesday, November 4, at 2 p.m. at Ben Lomond Cemetery, 526 E. 2850 N., North Ogden. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd



In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Primary Children's Medical Center.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - North Ogden from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.