Weldon Adkins
1941 - 2020
BORN
May 4, 1941
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Moose Lodge
Weldon Adkins's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc in Van Wert, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home
722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio 45891
Nov
21
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home
722 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio 45891
Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc
