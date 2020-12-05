Weldon Adkins's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc in Van Wert, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Weldon in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.