Wendell Ausenbaugh's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, April 23, 2018 has been publicly announced by Regency Mortuary in Sun City, AZ .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wendell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Regency Mortuary website.
Published by Regency Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
