Wendell Bennett's passing at the age of 62 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bakersfield Funeral Home in Bakersfield, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wendell in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bakersfield Funeral Home website.
Published by Bakersfield Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
