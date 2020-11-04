Wendy Gay Pace Hubbard, of Layton, Utah passed away October 31, 2020 at the age of 59.



She was born December 1, 1960 to Ralph and Carolyn Pace, and was preceded in death by her father.



Wendy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and was married to Curtis Reed Hubbard on October 16, 1982. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple and had five children together.



Wendy had a love for crafts and quilting. She often found peace in nature, and had a true love of animals. She was extremely proud of her children, and loved to be surrounded by her grandchildren. She was very loved and will be missed dearly.



Wendy is survived by her husband of 38 years, Curtis Hubbard, and her five children: Devin (Leslee) Hubbard, Megan (Chad) Christensen, Nicole (Brady) Jensen, Kerstin (Jordan) Bennett, Colton (Sydney) Hubbard; 12 grandchildren, her siblings: Sherrie, Kristy, Kathy, Ralph, Todd, Chad and her mother, Carolyn.



A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, from 6:00-8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary & Crematory 295 N Main Street in Bountiful, Utah. A private family funeral service will be held Friday, November 6. Interment at Bountiful City Cemetery.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.