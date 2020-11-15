Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wendy Mitchell
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1947
DIED
October 31, 2020
Wendy Mitchell's passing at the age of 73 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emmick Family Funeral Services in Seattle, WA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wendy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Emmick Family Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Emmick Family Funeral Services on Nov. 15, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Cady Funeral Chapel
8418 South 222nd Street, Kent, Washington 98031
Funeral services provided by:
Emmick Family Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.