Spirited wife, devoted mother and loving friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Saturday September 5, 2020 after a 4 year battle with Alzheimer's disease.



Wendy was born on July 16, 1950 the 2nd child to Spiro and Marion Bohman Harames. She was raised in Peterson, Utah and was a graduate of Morgan High School.



Wendy married Frank Ninalga on May 9, 1969 in Peterson.



She worked as a dental assistant before becoming a billing department manager, a career she would spend over 30 years doing.



Wendy loved spending time reading and just being with family and friends. Her true passion was her dogs. She had a deep love for all animals and rescued many dogs during her lifetime.



Wendy is survived by her husband Frank of 51 years and children: Sammy, Nikki (Daniel), Tommy and her dog Yety. She is also survived by her three grandchildren: Maiya, Caelan and Yasmin.



She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, John.



Graveside services for family were held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



A special thanks to Dr. April Krutka, Linsey, Diane, Camille and the entire Hearts for Hospice team for all the love and exceptional care they provided Wendy.



Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.