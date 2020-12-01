Menu
Wesley Nunnally
1949 - 2020
BORN
February 2, 1949
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Heart Association
American Lung Association
US Army
Wesley Nunnally's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home in Watkinsville, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wesley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home website.

Published by Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lord and Stephens West
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Antioch Christian Church
1100 Antioch Church Rd, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677
Nov
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Antioch Christian Church
4 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
December 1, 2020
Becky and family, so very sorry about Wesley. We know that he will be missed by many. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
David and Lora Anglin
Friend
November 29, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Dale Wakefield
Friend
November 25, 2020
To Becky and family of Wesley Nunnally,
You have my heartfelt condolences at this most difficult time. May God surround you with love and comfort knowing that he is with our Lord Jesus Christ.
In Him,
Jan Hughes
Jan Hughes
Friend
November 24, 2020