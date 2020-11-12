Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wilbert Browder
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 15, 1937
DIED
November 10, 2020
Wilbert Browder's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations in Elizabeth City, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilbert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
6:30p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations
609 Hull Drive, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909
Nov
14
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
West Lawn Cemetery
1909 W. Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City, North Carolina 27909
Funeral services provided by:
Mitchell Funeral Care And Cremations
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.