Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Wilbert Bush
1940 - 2020
BORN
December 19, 1940
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Army National Guard
Wilbert Bush's passing at the age of 79 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. in Sanborn, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilbert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
5893 Hoover Road, Sanborn, New York
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Martin Lutheran Church
322 Old Falls Blvd, North Tonawanda, New York
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I am sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of working with Will at EDS. He was a kind and passionate person. I'm attaching a photo from our 2003 Corporate Challenge Race (team picture). As I recall, Will made a fantastic chicken barbeque. He also donated his time for the Jason Project; It provided a science education to elementary school children who came on site to watch the presentations. Again, my deepest sympathies to you. It was my pleasure to know him.
Dave Novak
November 30, 2020