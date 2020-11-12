Menu
Wilbert Kohlmeier
1924 - 2020
BORN
August 26, 1924
DIED
November 4, 2020
Wilbert Kohlmeier's passing at the age of 96 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Quernheim Funeral Home website.

Published by Quernheim Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:50p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
522 S. Church Street, Waterloo, Illinois 62298
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
522 S. Church Street, Waterloo, Illinois 62298
Funeral services provided by:
Quernheim Funeral Home
