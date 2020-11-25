Menu
Wilbert Locklear
1929 - 2020
BORN
March 1, 1929
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Wilbert Locklear's passing at the age of 91 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Richard Boles Funeral Service in Laurinburg, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Richard Boles Funeral Service website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Leitch Creek Baptist Church
7960 Gaddy's Mill Road, Maxton, North Carolina 28364
Nov
25
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Leitch Creek Baptist Church
7960 Gaddy's Mill Road, Maxton, North Carolina 28364
Richard Boles Funeral Service
