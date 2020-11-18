Wilbur Lippert's passing at the age of 91 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilbur in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colwell Memorial Home website.
Published by Colwell Memorial Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
