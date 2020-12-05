Menu
Wilbur Lott
1941 - 2020
BORN
July 14, 1941
DIED
October 29, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Wilbur Lott's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service in Mantua, OH .

Published by Green Family Funeral Home and Crematory Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
