Wiley Cabe
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 14, 1934
DIED
October 11, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Wiley Cabe's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, October 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bryant-Grant Funeral Home in Franklin, NC .

Published by Bryant-Grant Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home
105 West Main Street, Franklin, North Carolina 28734
Oct
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bryant-Grant Funeral Home
105 West Main Street, Franklin, North Carolina 28734
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.