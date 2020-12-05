Menu
Wiley Leonard
1941 - 2020
BORN
February 1, 1941
DIED
November 19, 2020
Wiley Leonard's passing at the age of 79 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Ft. Sill National Cemetery
2648 NE Jake Dunn Road, Elgin, Oklahoma 73538
Nov
25
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Ft. Sill National Cemetery
2648 NE Jake Dunn Rd, Elgin, Oklahoma
Funeral services provided by:
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
1 Entry
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Randy Chamberlain
Friend
November 25, 2020