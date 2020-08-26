Menu
Wilford Henry Knighton
1959 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1959
DIED
August 21, 2020
ABOUT
Utah Jazz
Our beloved partner, brother, father, grandpa, uncle and cousin, Wilford Henry Knighton, 61, of Layton, UT, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home.

Wilford was born on February 11, 1959, in Almeda CA and adopted by Dorothea Elizabeth Thayne and Samuel Ray Knighton, in his early childhood, they moved to Layton, UT and then in his teenage years, moved to Kearns, UT.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, watching his favorite basketball team the Utah Jazz, playing games, sitting back to enjoy some rock and roll, and spending time with his grandchildren. He devoted his early years to his job at Prentice Hall and made lifelong friends.

He is survived by his life partner Kathy S. Romero of Layton, UT; daughter Veronica M. Oliver (Natalie) of Beaverton, OR; son Adam Starika (Delmy) of Tooele, UT; four step-children and 14 grandchildren and two sisters and 1 brother.

Cremation will take place and A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Red Creek, Fruitland, UT beginning at 11 a.m.

Gone Fishing!

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
29
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Red Creek
, Fruitland, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
