Wilfred Cloutier's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Witty's Funeral Home in Orange, MA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilfred in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Witty's Funeral Home website.
Published by Witty's Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.