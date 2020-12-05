Wilfred Leinonen's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bauman Family Funeral Homes - Virginia in Virginia, MN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilfred in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bauman Family Funeral Homes - Virginia website.
Published by Bauman Family Funeral Homes - Virginia on Dec. 5, 2020.
