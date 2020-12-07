Menu
Wilfred Thorne
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1944
DIED
December 4, 2020
Wilfred Thorne's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services in Riverdale, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services website.

Published by Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memorial Gardens
722 Conley Road, Forest Park, Georgia 30297
Funeral services provided by:
Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services
