Wilhemina Carney's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vinson Mortuary LLC in Steubenville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Wilhemina in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vinson Mortuary LLC website.
Published by Vinson Mortuary LLC on Nov. 15, 2020.
