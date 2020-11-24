Menu
Willa Moore
1920 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1920
DIED
November 15, 2020
Willa Moore's passing at the age of 100 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE in Danville, IL .

Published by LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Leek & Sons Funeral Home
1215 W Bradley Ave, Urbana, Illinois 61801
Funeral services provided by:
LEEK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - DANVILLE
