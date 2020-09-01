Willa Jane (Bickel) Williams
Age 71 of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on August 30, 2020. Born on July 15, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Oscar and Dorothy (Whetsell) Bickel. She spent most of her working years as a Postal Clerk for the United States Postal Service where she retired after 20 years of service. She then moved to Florida where she spent her time exercising, riding her bicycle, reading and traveling. She is survived by her children Lynn (Jim) Tucibat, and Richard Williams; siblings, Andrea (Patrick) Gallagher, Mary Farr, and Oscar Bickel. Friends will be received Friday September 4, 2020 from 12-1 PM at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a memorial service will be held at 1 PM. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.