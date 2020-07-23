Willamena "Willy" Gandee McDaniel



January 1, 1960 ~ July 18, 2020



Willamena "Willy" Gandee McDaniel, 60, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital.



She was born January 1, 1960 in Ogden, Utah to Merrel and Mary Beth Garner Gandee. She lived in Colorado, Michigan, England and Utah.



Willy married Kenneth Lynn McDaniel. They have two sons, Cassidy and Cody.



She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Willy truly enjoyed her job as a "lunch lady" at Bluff Ridge Elementary School in Syracuse. She loved them as if they were her own and was delighted to watch them grow up each year.



Some of her interests included camping, fishing and hunting. Her passion was gardening. She loved her dogs and goats. And especially loved spending time with family and friends.



Willy is survived by her husband, Kenneth Lynn McDaniel, Roy; Cassidy (Monica) McDaniel, Apple Valley, CA; Cody McDaniel, Spokane, WA; two grandchildren, Lexie Lynn and Cirenity Jade McDaniel; and one sister, LaRayne Gandee Olsen. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Craig Allen Gandee.



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Hooper Cemetery, 5300 South 6300 West. The family will meet with friends Sunday, July 26th from 5 to 6 p.m. for those who have sensitive health and from 6 to 8 p.m. for all others and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.



Due to health guidelines, please maintain social distancing and masks are encouraged.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectively suggests donations to the mortuary to help off-set funeral costs.





