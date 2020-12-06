Menu
Willard Gehron
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1938
DIED
October 19, 2020
Willard Gehron's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home in Celina, OH .

Published by W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
2
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W.H. Dick & Sons-Hellwarth FH - Celina
218 West Market St., Celina, Ohio 45822
Funeral services provided by:
W H Dick & Sons-Hellwarth Funeral Home
