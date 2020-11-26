Menu
Willard Haga
1944 - 2020
BORN
June 3, 1944
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
American Legion
Army
VFW
Willard Haga's passing at the age of 76 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah in Neenah, WI .

Published by Kessler Funeral Home - Neenah on Nov. 26, 2020.
Bill was known for his humor and mischievousness (some teasing as I recall). In January 1969 with my husband to be soon leaving for the Air Force our wedding was to be immediate family only. Billy came along with Grandpa Lease and that was okay. I have only fond memories of ur encounters with Billy over the years. Jane (Harris) Witzman
Jane Witzman
Family
November 25, 2020
Nancy - My heart and thoughts go out to you and your family. Thinking of you - Jenny Hill
November 25, 2020
We are so sorry that he was taken so young. Bill was a great neighbor who always had a smile and kind words when we crossed paths. Our prayers for all of you!
lori masiak
November 25, 2020
Nancy and family, sorry for your loss
Kathy (Krukowski)Sprangers
November 24, 2020