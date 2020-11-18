Willard Spratt's passing at the age of 68 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel in Granville, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Willard in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.