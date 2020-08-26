William "Bill" J. Ahlin



Age 73, on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Husband of Christine S. (Maker) Ahlin. Father of William R. (Janice) Ahlin, Joy C. (Leo) Hapeman, and Eileen M. Ahlin (Matthew Payne). Pap of Emily, Laura, Sarah, and Rachel. Brother of Rev. Robert Ahlin and Janice (Raymond) Kircher. Visitations Monday and Tuesday 4-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Due to the COVID-19, Visitations will be limited to 25 people, masks must be worn at all times and you must social distance yourself. Funeral Prayers on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Basil Church at 10:30 AM. Interment in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with rendering of Full Military Honors.





Published by Boron Funeral Home, Inc. from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.