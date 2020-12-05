Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Albrecht
1937 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1937
DIED
November 28, 2020
William Albrecht's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home in Seymour, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Muehl Boettcher Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
The world losses another great man. I remember Bill going to auctions and working side by side with my Dad. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Sherry Paltzer Schroeder
Friend
December 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man and grandfather. We will love you and miss you always. Love Always, Squeezer
Nichole Schmunck (Albrecht)
Grandchild
December 4, 2020
Loved you and will miss you.
Bob Lutz
Family
December 1, 2020