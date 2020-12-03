Menu
William Ard
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1932
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Navy
William Ard's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home in Perryville, MD .

Published by Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Bridge Regular Baptist Cemetery of Colora
, Colora, Maryland
Funeral services provided by:
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home
