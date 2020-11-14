Menu
William Asbury
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1943
DIED
October 19, 2020
William Asbury's passing at the age of 77 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua in Joshua, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Lytle, Texas
18627 N. Prairie Street, Lytle, Texas 78052
Funeral services provided by:
Mountain Valley Funeral Home - Joshua
