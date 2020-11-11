William Balcerak's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Northshore Funeral Home in Shorewood, WI .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Northshore Funeral Home website.
Published by Northshore Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
