Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Beattie
1937 - 2020
BORN
September 8, 1937
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
William Beattie's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home in Lower Burrell, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Bill was my 1st cousin was always a wonderful person. Loved him and all his family. He will be missed but someday we will all have a reunion in heaven
Gay Beattie Verner
Friend
November 24, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of your dad. Prayer to you and all your family.
Vickie Chemelli
Vickie Chemelli
November 23, 2020