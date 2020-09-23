William (Bill) Oliver Bennett passed away on Wednesday, Sept 16, 2020. Bill was born on March 10, 1976 in Ogden, Utah to Oliver and Debbie (Storey) Bennett. He was educated in Ogden city schools and graduated from Ben Lomond High 1995 where he excelled as a trumpet player in the Jazz band. On August 4, 1995 he married Heidi Hawkins. They were later sealed in the Ogden Temple. From that union they had two wonderful children Hunter and Alexis. They were later divorced. ln 2001 he married Jamie Haydock, they were later divorced, He married Lacey Littleford, from that union they had his little buddy Samantha Dee Bennett. They were later divorced. Bill had an incredible love of the outdoors. He loved camping, hunting and most of all fishing. He loved the challenge of fly-fishing. Bill had a remarkable gift as a sketch artist and would sketch beautiful outdoor scenes. Bill would honor his family with gifts of his astounding talent. Bill is survived by his big sister Jody (Dave) Nelson, his little brother Eric (Annie) Bennett. His children Hunter Bennett, Oregon, Alexis (Ray) Maese, Ogden and Samantha Bennett, SLC. His parent's Oliver and Debbie Bennett, Harrisville. His grandmother Naef and grandpa Storey, and many loved extended family members. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020, 11:00 AM at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 North Monroe Blvd. Ogden, Utah Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah