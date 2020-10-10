William (Bill) Ryan Bennett of Albuquerque N.M. passed from this life into his heavenly home on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Lovelace hospital surrounded by all his family. He was born May 28th, 1938 in Provo, UT, to Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Massengale Bennett. He has one brother, Alfred Alan Bennett (wife, Betty Lou); and one sister, Mary Lucille Bennett Moore (husband, Victor). He was a Deacon at Hoffmantown Church and served the Lord in many areas there.
Bill graduated from Highland High School and the University of New Mexico with a Bachelor of Industrial Arts Education. While at UNM he was president of Wesley foundation on campus.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sportsman. He spent many hours on the beautiful New Mexico lakes fishing, and water skiing, and the mountains hunting. Successfully teaching his wife to enjoy the outdoors with him.
At age 40 he discovered the joy of snow skiing in New Mexico and Colorado mountains. Building the Village Center at the Durango Ski Resort gave him many opportunities for snow skiing experiences.
Bill was well known in the construction industry in Albuquerque being a Construction Manager for Roberson, TL White and Bailey Homes. He joined with Bill Hooten and Jack Stahl to start Charter Homes. Then, he started his own home building business, W.R. Bennett Construction. In 1985 he became Regional Project Manager for Tennessee and the surrounding states building large commercial projects. In 1990 he returned to Albuquerque to work with Bradbury Stamm as a Superintendent for large commercial projects.
Bill and Chris were married at Christ Methodist Church on June 24th, 1960. They were blessed with 60 years of marriage and two children.
His two grandchildren were a delight to him. His great-grandson, James, added much to his full life.
Bill leaves behind his loving wife, Glenda Christene; and his children, Gayle Renee Bennett Craddock (husband, Jack) in Albuquerque; and son, Scott Ryan Bennett of Irving, TX; two grandchildren, Samantha Christene Herrera, James Jacob Bennett Herrera; and one great-grandson, James Gabriel Hubert, and a host of friends and relatives.
A Zoom Memorial Service by Rob Mahon was held in honor of Bill.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eagle Wings Youth Ranch, 514 North Manzano Ave, Mountainair, NM 87036 http://www.ewyouthranch.org
