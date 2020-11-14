Menu
William Bohanan
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 28, 1944
DIED
November 12, 2020
William Bohanan's passing at the age of 75 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory in Columbus, OH .

Published by The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
The Jerry Spears Company, Funeral Directors & Crematory
