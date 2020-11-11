Menu
William Boyer
1942 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1942
DIED
November 9, 2020
William Boyer's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
302 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, Ohio
Nov
13
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
302 S. Main Avenue, Sidney, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
