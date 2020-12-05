Menu
William Brennan
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1932
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
U.S. Army
YMCA
William Brennan's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services in Salem, OH .

Published by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services
