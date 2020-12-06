Menu
William Bridgeford
1948 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1948
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
William Bridgeford's passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc in Cincinnati, OH .

Published by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
May your precious memories surround and comfort you and your family now and forever.
Jane Ferone
Friend
December 6, 2020
Bill was always friendly, greeting me with a big smile. I loved the way he looked adoringly at his wife and called her “Pammy”. Such a wonderful, kind man.
Susan Richardson
Friend
December 6, 2020
Please accept our sympathy for your loss. Bill will always be remembered at our West High reunions and we have enjoyed quite a few since our 1966 graduation. Sadly, Bill will be greatly missed. Classmate twins Patricia Holtkamp Smith and Mary Holtkamp Barnhorst.
Patricia Holtkamp Smith SMITH
Classmate
December 4, 2020