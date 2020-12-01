Menu
William Briggs
1932 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1932
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
William Briggs's passing at the age of 88 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jernigan Warren Funeral Home website.

Published by Jernigan Warren Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery
Dec
4
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Sandhills State Veteran's Cemetery
8220 Bragg Blvd., Ft. Bragg, North Carolina 28310
Funeral services provided by:
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
