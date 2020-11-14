Menu
William Brunette
1943 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1943
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
National Guard
William Brunette's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, WI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lyndahl Funeral Home website.

Published by Lyndahl Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54304
My Sympathy to You, Sue and Laurie. I have some good and fun memories with your Dad. May God be with you during this difficult time.
Becky Witthuhn Diederich
Friend
November 13, 2020
Uncle Bill is one-of-a-kind. I will never forget his cabin, the games of shashka, and his (always) relaxed demeanor. He loved his family very much and I am grateful I had a chance to be a part of it. I will remember and cherish the times we had. I know he will be missed by many of us! Love always.
Charlie Brunette
Family
November 13, 2020
Bill was so welcoming and kind. I will always remember him dancing at our wedding. He will be missed very much!
Amanda Brunette
Family
November 13, 2020
You have our condolences, Bill was a great brother in law. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards with him. Will be missed.
Joan and Jerry Diederich
Family
November 13, 2020
I remember camping every summer at Franklin Lake. It was a annual tradition for the group of close-knit firefighters and family. Bill was famous for his Bonfires. I always remember my Dad (Roger) saying Bill couldn't just make a campfire, it always had to be a Bonfire. So many fond memories made at the campground!
Lynn Cauwenbergh (Roger and Betty's daughter)
Friend
November 12, 2020
Thank you for taking my mom to State Fair Park! She so enjoyed this and it was the last time we saw each other. RIP. You will be missed!
Mary Rothe
Family
November 12, 2020
Bill was a good brother in-law had some good times hunting and fishing will be missed
Roger & Mary diederich
Friend
November 12, 2020