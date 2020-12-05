Menu
William Buermann
1961 - 2020
BORN
May 6, 1961
DIED
December 1, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
William Buermann's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service in Royalton, MN .

Published by Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE, Little Falls, Minnesota 56345
Dec
4
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Emblom Brenny Funeral Service - Little Falls
900 - 1st Street SE, Little Falls, Minnesota 56345
Funeral services provided by:
Emblom-Brenny Funeral Service
