William Caple
1947 - 2020
February 18, 1947
November 1, 2020
Latter Day Saints
United States Air Force
William Caple's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. in Lewiston, NY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 23, 2020.
Nov
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
North Ridge Cemetery
4149 Church Road, Lockport, New York 14094
Funeral services provided by:
Rhoney Funeral Home, Inc.
