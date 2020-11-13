The Final Salute



“Brothers and Sisters-in-Arms”, Military men and women down through the centuries, have traditionally exchanged “Hand Salutes” as a sign of recognition and as a way to render courtesy and respect one to another.



This “Hand Salute” is the last that we shall render to William T. Cawthorne our “Brother-in-Arms”. To his family it symbolizes the love and respect that we have for William. To William it is rendered as a symbol of honor and gratitude to thank him for the devoted and selfless service he rendered to his country during the Korean War while serving in the U.S. Air Force. William, we commend you for your honorable military service. You are a true patriot, who served your nation and your community with honor and distinction. You upheld the finest qualities of an American patriot warrior: courage, commitment, generosity, sacrifice, love and devotion to family, church and country. You were a true friend. We bid you a sad farewell. You will be dearly missed from among our ranks. Be at Ease. Rest in Peace.



On behalf of the 985 military veteran Legionnaires of Lowe-McFarlane Post 14 of the American Legion in Shreveport and the 227 veterans of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana, we extend our sympathies and our condolences to William’s family and loved ones.



Bernt Ebbesson, Commander, American Legion Post 14

5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109



Ron Delaney, Commander, VFW Post 4588-

1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71112

For the Commanders, Carroll R. Michaud



Carroll R. Michaud Served In Military Together November 13, 2020