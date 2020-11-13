Menu
William Cawthorne
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1934
DIED
November 11, 2020
William Cawthorne's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport website.

Published by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
The Final Salute

“Brothers and Sisters-in-Arms”, Military men and women down through the centuries, have traditionally exchanged “Hand Salutes” as a sign of recognition and as a way to render courtesy and respect one to another.

This “Hand Salute” is the last that we shall render to William T. Cawthorne our “Brother-in-Arms”. To his family it symbolizes the love and respect that we have for William. To William it is rendered as a symbol of honor and gratitude to thank him for the devoted and selfless service he rendered to his country during the Korean War while serving in the U.S. Air Force. William, we commend you for your honorable military service. You are a true patriot, who served your nation and your community with honor and distinction. You upheld the finest qualities of an American patriot warrior: courage, commitment, generosity, sacrifice, love and devotion to family, church and country. You were a true friend. We bid you a sad farewell. You will be dearly missed from among our ranks. Be at Ease. Rest in Peace.

On behalf of the 985 military veteran Legionnaires of Lowe-McFarlane Post 14 of the American Legion in Shreveport and the 227 veterans of VFW Post 4588 in Bossier City, Louisiana, we extend our sympathies and our condolences to William’s family and loved ones.

Bernt Ebbesson, Commander, American Legion Post 14
5315 South Lakeshore Drive, Shreveport, LA 71109

Ron Delaney, Commander, VFW Post 4588-
1004 Jeter Street, Bossier City, LA 71112
For the Commanders, Carroll R. Michaud
Carroll R. Michaud
Served In Military Together
November 13, 2020