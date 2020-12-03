Menu
William Chaplin
1942 - 2020
BORN
May 25, 1942
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints
Utah State University
William Chaplin's passing at the age of 78 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goff Mortuary in Midvale, UT .

Published by Goff Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St., Midvale, UT 84047
Dec
5
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St., Midvale, UT 84047
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St., Midvale, UT 84047
