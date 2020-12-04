Menu
William Clark
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1942
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
U.S. Army
William Clark's passing at the age of 77 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lehman Funeral Homes in Portland, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lehman Funeral Homes website.

Published by Lehman Funeral Homes on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lehman Funeral Homes - Portland
210 E. Bridge Street, Portland, Michigan 48875
Dec
5
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
520 W. Grand River Avenue, Portland, Michigan 48875
Funeral services provided by:
Lehman Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.