William Clayton
1950 - 2020
BORN
March 4, 1950
DIED
October 31, 2020
ABOUT
Army
United States Army
William Clayton's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, October 31, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harkey Funeral Home in Monahans, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of William in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harkey Funeral Home website.

Published by Harkey Funeral Home on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Monahans First Assmebly
208 W. 9th Street, Monahans, Texas 79756
Nov
9
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Monahans First Assmebly
208 W. 9th Street, Monahans, Texas 79756
Funeral services provided by:
Harkey Funeral Home
